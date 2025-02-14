Alex Reese News: Leading scorer in G League win

Reese logged 33 points (12-20 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and three steals across 32 minutes Thursday during Rip City's 121-116 win versus Iowa.

Reese had his best outing of the campaign during Thursday's victory, scoring a season-high 33 points in addition to compiling his seventh double-double. The 6-foot-9 forward also had an efficient shooting performance, connecting on 60.0 percent of his field-goal attempts and 61.5 percent of his three-point tries.