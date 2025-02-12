Alex Reese News: Monster G League outing

Reese (elbow) posted 28 points (10-18 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and eight blocks in 32 minutes during Monday's 139-119 G League win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

After sitting out the second night of a back-to-back set due to an elbow injury, Reese returned to action Monday and posted his 10th game with at least 20 points this season. He also blocked a season-high eight shots, swatting three more than his previous high-water mark, which he set Nov. 24.