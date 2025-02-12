Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alex Reese headshot

Alex Reese News: Monster G League outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2025 at 10:21am

Reese (elbow) posted 28 points (10-18 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and eight blocks in 32 minutes during Monday's 139-119 G League win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

After sitting out the second night of a back-to-back set due to an elbow injury, Reese returned to action Monday and posted his 10th game with at least 20 points this season. He also blocked a season-high eight shots, swatting three more than his previous high-water mark, which he set Nov. 24.

Alex Reese
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now