Alex Reese News: Records four minutes in loss

Reese (ankle) finished with six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound and one steal across four minutes in Friday's 99-96 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Reese only made a short appearance before being replaced by Nick Muszynski during Friday's defeat. Prior to the injury, Reese was part of a rotation at center, with an average of 7.4 rebounds per game standing out from his production. He'll push for more playing time if he stays fit for upcoming contests.