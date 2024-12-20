Alex Reese News: Records four minutes in loss
Reese (ankle) finished with six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound and one steal across four minutes in Friday's 99-96 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.
Reese only made a short appearance before being replaced by Nick Muszynski during Friday's defeat. Prior to the injury, Reese was part of a rotation at center, with an average of 7.4 rebounds per game standing out from his production. He'll push for more playing time if he stays fit for upcoming contests.
Alex Reese
Free Agent
