Alex Reese News: Sitting Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Reese (coach's decision) will be inactive for Monday's game against the Pelicans, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Reese will be a healthy scratch for the second time in the 76ers' last three games, and his next opportunity to play will come Wednesday against the Wizards. Chuma Okeke and new addition Marcus Bagley are candidates to absorb Reese's minutes off the bench in Monday's contest.

Alex Reese
Philadelphia 76ers
