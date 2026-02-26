Alex Sarr Injury: Considered week-to-week
Sarr (hamstring) is being considered week-to-week, Wizards' sideline reporter Meghan McPeak reports.
Sarr hasn't take the court since Feb. 8 due to a right hamstring strain, and this update indicates that he'll miss at least three additional matchups. Tristan Vukcevic should continue to see starts at center until Sarr is ready to return.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Sarr See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 242 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 242 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 224 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 224 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 206 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Sarr See More