Alex Sarr headshot

Alex Sarr Injury: Considered week-to-week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Sarr (hamstring) is being considered week-to-week, Wizards' sideline reporter Meghan McPeak reports.

Sarr hasn't take the court since Feb. 8 due to a right hamstring strain, and this update indicates that he'll miss at least three additional matchups. Tristan Vukcevic should continue to see starts at center until Sarr is ready to return.

Alex Sarr
Washington Wizards
