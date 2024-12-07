Alex Sarr Injury: Dealing with lower back soreness

Sarr (back) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Nuggets.

The No. 2 overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft is working through lower back soreness, and his official status for Saturday's contest might not be known until he goes through pregame warmups. If Sarr is unable to play, Jonas Valanciunas would likely start at center while Marvin Bagley sees an uptick in playing time off the bench. Over his last five games, Sarr has averaged 12.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.4 blocks over 28.8 minutes per game.