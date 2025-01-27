Alex Sarr Injury: Done for game with ankle injury

Sarr won't return to Monday's game against the Mavericks due to left ankle soreness, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Sarr visited the locker room during the second quarter after suffering the injury, and while he was able to re-enter the matchup upon being evaluated, he evidently didn't feel healthy enough to finish out the contest. Look for Jonas Valanciunas to see more playing time at center in the second half while Sarr is sidelined. The rookie will finish the game with four points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 11 minutes.