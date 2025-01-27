Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alex Sarr headshot

Alex Sarr Injury: Done for game with ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 28, 2025 at 12:41pm

Sarr won't return to Monday's game against the Mavericks due to left ankle soreness, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Sarr visited the locker room during the second quarter after suffering the injury, and while he was able to re-enter the matchup upon being evaluated, he evidently didn't feel healthy enough to finish out the contest. Look for Jonas Valanciunas to see more playing time at center in the second half while Sarr is sidelined. The rookie will finish the game with four points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 11 minutes.

Alex Sarr
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now