Alex Sarr Injury: Game-time call for Wednesday
Sarr (toe) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Philadelphia.
Sarr was also listed as questionable ahead of Monday's game against the Lakers before ultimately being downgraded to out, so it seems he's closing in on a return. The Wizards should have more to share on his status as tipoff approaches.
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