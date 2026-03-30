Alex Sarr headshot

Alex Sarr Injury: Game-time decision Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Sarr (toe) is questionable for Monday's game against the Lakers.

Sarr was initially left off the team's injury report, but he's since been added with a questionable tag after also sitting out Sunday due to left big toe injury management. Washington should have a better idea of whether he'll suit up closer to tipoff.

Alex Sarr
Washington Wizards
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