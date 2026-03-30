Alex Sarr Injury: Game-time decision Monday
Sarr (toe) is questionable for Monday's game against the Lakers.
Sarr was initially left off the team's injury report, but he's since been added with a questionable tag after also sitting out Sunday due to left big toe injury management. Washington should have a better idea of whether he'll suit up closer to tipoff.
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