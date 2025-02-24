Fantasy Basketball
Alex Sarr Injury: Iffy for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Sarr (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Nets.

After missing eight straight games, Sarr returned to action during Washington's final game before the All-Star break. He also played Friday versus Milwaukee, posting 22 points, seven rebounds and two steals in 26 minutes. However, the rookie was back in street clothes Sunday, the first half of a back-to-back set, and he's in danger of missing another contest Monday. If he's sidelined again, Richaun Holmes would likely draw another start.

Alex Sarr
Washington Wizards
