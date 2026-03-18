Alex Sarr Injury: Iffy for Thursday
Sarr (toe) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pistons.
Sarr is nursing a left toe injury and is in danger of missing a third consecutive contest. If the second-year big man is unable to give it a go Thursday, the Wizards would likely divvy up the center minutes among Anthony Gill, Tristan Vukcevic and Justin Champagnie.
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