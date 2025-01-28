Fantasy Basketball
Alex Sarr

Alex Sarr Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 28, 2025 at 1:56pm

Sarr is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors with a left ankle sprain.

Sarr picked up the ankle injury Monday against Dallas. He attempted to play through it, but was later ruled out for the remainder of the contest. Tuesday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, so the Wizards could exercise caution. If that's the case, Jonas Valanciunas could step into a large role.

Alex Sarr
Washington Wizards

