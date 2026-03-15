Alex Sarr headshot

Alex Sarr Injury: Not playing Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Sarr has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Warriors due to right hamstring injury management.

The Wizards play the front end of their back-to-back set Monday. They will opt to rest Sarr as he manages a right hamstring injury that cost him 10 straight games earlier in the season, and the second-year center should be available to play against the Pistons on Tuesday. Tristan Vukcevic will likely start in Sarr's absence while Anthony Gill and Julian Reese both see more minutes off the bench.

Alex Sarr
Washington Wizards
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