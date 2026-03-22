Alex Sarr headshot

Alex Sarr Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2026 at 9:37am

Sarr has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Knicks due to left big toe capsulitis.

Sarr has been able to play through inflammation in his left big toe in each of the Wizards' last two games, but he will sit for the second leg of the team's back-to-back set after playing 22 minutes in Saturday's 132-111 loss to the Thunder. Tristan Vukcevic, Anthony Gill and Julian Reese should all see a bump in minutes Sunday due to Sarr's absence. Sarr's next chance to play is Wednesday against the Jazz.

Alex Sarr
Washington Wizards
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