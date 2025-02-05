Alex Sarr Injury: Not playing Wednesday
Sarr (ankle) is now listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Nets.
Sarr was initially ruled out for the contest, then was upgraded to available on the 6:30 ET injury report before ultimately being ruled out again on the 7:30 ET report. Richaun Holmes and Tristan Vukcevic should handle most of the center minutes Wednesday. Sarr's next chance to play will come Friday against Cleveland.
