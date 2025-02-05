Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alex Sarr headshot

Alex Sarr Injury: Not playing Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 5, 2025 at 5:01pm

Sarr (ankle) is now listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Nets.

Sarr was initially ruled out for the contest, then was upgraded to available on the 6:30 ET injury report before ultimately being ruled out again on the 7:30 ET report. Richaun Holmes and Tristan Vukcevic should handle most of the center minutes Wednesday. Sarr's next chance to play will come Friday against Cleveland.

Alex Sarr
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now