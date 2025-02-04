Alex Sarr Injury: Not playing Wednesday vs. Brooklyn

Sarr (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nets.

Sarr sprained his left ankle Jan. 27 against the Pistons, and the injury has been severe enough for him to miss his fifth straight game Wednesday. There isn't a clear timeline for the rookie center's return, so Jonas Valanciunas will continue to start for the Wizards while Richaun Holmes serves as the primary backup. Friday's bout against the East-leading Cavaliers will be Sarr's next opportunity to see the court.