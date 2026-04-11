Alex Sarr headshot

Alex Sarr Injury: Officially done for 2025-26

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Sarr (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale against Cleveland.

Sarr will end up missing 23 of the Wizards' final 30 games of the regular season, most recently due to left toe inflammation. The 2024 first-overall pick will end his sophomore season averaging 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 threes, 2.0 blocks and 0.8 steals over 27.2 minutes per game.

Alex Sarr
Washington Wizards
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