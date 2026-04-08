Alex Sarr headshot

Alex Sarr Injury: Out again Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Sarr (toe) is listed as out for Thursday's game versus Chicago.

Sarr hasn't played since the 131-126 loss to the Warriors on March 27. At this point, it appears there's a chance he won't be back on the floor again this season. With Tristan Vukcevic (knee) also out, Julian Reese is in line to make his third consecutive start.

Alex Sarr
Washington Wizards
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