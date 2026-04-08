Alex Sarr Injury: Out again Thursday
Sarr (toe) is listed as out for Thursday's game versus Chicago.
Sarr hasn't played since the 131-126 loss to the Warriors on March 27. At this point, it appears there's a chance he won't be back on the floor again this season. With Tristan Vukcevic (knee) also out, Julian Reese is in line to make his third consecutive start.
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