Alex Sarr Injury: Questionable for Friday
Sarr (toe) is questionable for Friday's game versus the Warriors.
Sarr is in danger of missing his third straight game Friday. If he can't give it a go, Tristan Vukcevic (back), Anthony Gill and Julian Reese will help pick up the slack.
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