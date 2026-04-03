Alex Sarr Injury: Questionable for Saturday
Sarr (toe) is questionable for Saturday's game against Miami.
Sarr is trying to end a three-game absence due to a left toe issue. With Tristan Vukcevic (knee) also questionable for Saturday, Anthony Gill could be in for a featured role at center against the Heat.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Sarr See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4Yesterday
-
30 Days, 30 Teams, 30 Facts
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 5 Must-Add Players for the Final Week2 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 14 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 14 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 306 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Sarr See More