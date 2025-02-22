Alex Sarr Injury: Questionable to play Sunday

Sarr is questionable for Sunday's game against the Magic due to a left ankle sprain.

Sarr missed eight games between Jan. 29 and Feb. 10 due to the same left ankle sprain that has him questionable for Sunday, and a decision on his status will likely be made closer to the 6 p.m. ET tipoff. Sarr is coming off one of the best games of his career after delivering a career-high 22 points in the loss to the Bucks on Friday.