Alex Sarr headshot

Alex Sarr Injury: Questionable to return Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 27, 2025

Sarr is questionable to return during Monday's game against Dallas due to left ankle soreness.

Sarr was able to return to the game after heading back to the locker room at the start of the second quarter, though he is now in jeopardy of missing the final half of the contest. If the rookie big man is unable to return during the second half, Jonas Valanciunas will likely pick up the slack the rest of the way.

Alex Sarr
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
