Alex Sarr Injury: Remains out for Thursday
Sarr (hamstring) is out for Thursday's game against the Jazz.
Sarr hasn't taken the court since Feb. 8 due to a right hamstring strain, and the last report Feb. 26 was that he was considered week-to-week. For now, consider him doubtful for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.
