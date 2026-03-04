Alex Sarr headshot

Alex Sarr Injury: Remains out for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 2:20pm

Sarr (hamstring) is out for Thursday's game against the Jazz.

Sarr hasn't taken the court since Feb. 8 due to a right hamstring strain, and the last report Feb. 26 was that he was considered week-to-week. For now, consider him doubtful for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.

