Alex Sarr Injury: Ruled out for Friday

Sarr (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

Sarr has missed the last five games for the Wizards while nursing a sprained left ankle. With the rookie big man still on the mend, Washington could turn to Kyshawn George and Richaun Holmes to help shoulder the load in the frontcourt, especially with Jonas Valanciunas and Kyle Kuzma being traded ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline. Alex Len and Tristan Vukcevic may also see a bump in minutes Friday.