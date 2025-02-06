Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alex Sarr headshot

Alex Sarr Injury: Ruled out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 6, 2025 at 3:29pm

Sarr (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

Sarr has missed the last five games for the Wizards while nursing a sprained left ankle. With the rookie big man still on the mend, Washington could turn to Kyshawn George and Richaun Holmes to help shoulder the load in the frontcourt, especially with Jonas Valanciunas and Kyle Kuzma being traded ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline. Alex Len and Tristan Vukcevic may also see a bump in minutes Friday.

Alex Sarr
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now