Alex Sarr Injury: Ruled out for Sunday
Sarr (toe) won't play in Sunday's game against Portland.
Sarr will miss the front end of this back-to-back set due to left big toe injury management. His next opportunity to suit up will come Monday against the Lakers. With the second-year big man out, Tristan Vukcevic, Anthony Gill and Julian Reese are candidates to see expanded roles.
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