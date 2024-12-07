Alex Sarr Injury: Ruled out Saturday vs. Denver

Sarr (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Nuggets.

Sarr is dealing with soreness in his lower back. He'll be held out for Saturday's contest, and it's not clear whether the rookie center will be available for the Wizards' second-leg of a back-to-back Sunday against the Grizzlies. With Sarr sidelined for Saturday's game, Jonas Valanciunas will likely slide into the Wizards' starting lineup while Marvin Bagley sees more playing time in a reserve role.