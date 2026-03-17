Alex Sarr Injury: Sitting out Tuesday
Sarr (hamstring) is out for Tuesday's game against the Pistons.
Sarr will end up sitting out both legs of this back-to-back set. With how the Wizards have handled the minutes and maintenance days of their key players, fantasy managers should prepare for more headaches down the stretch. Tristan Vukcevic, Anthony Gill and Julian Reese could see a bump in involvement Tuesday.
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