Alex Sarr Injury: Still out due to ankle injury
Sarr (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hawks, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Sarr will miss a sixth straight game due to a sprained left ankle, and his next opportunity to play will be Monday against the Spurs. Richaun Holmes played a season-high 31 minutes during the Wizards' 134-124 loss to the Cavaliers on Friday, and he should continue to see heavy minutes at center due to Sarr's absence.
