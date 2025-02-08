Alex Sarr Injury: Still out due to ankle injury

Sarr (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hawks, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Sarr will miss a sixth straight game due to a sprained left ankle, and his next opportunity to play will be Monday against the Spurs. Richaun Holmes played a season-high 31 minutes during the Wizards' 134-124 loss to the Cavaliers on Friday, and he should continue to see heavy minutes at center due to Sarr's absence.