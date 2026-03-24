Alex Sarr Injury: Unavailable for Wednesday
Sarr (toe) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
Sarr will miss a second straight game as a result of left toe inflammation. Tristan Vukcevic (back), Anthony Gill and Julian Reese could all factor into the mix at center in Sarr's absence.
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