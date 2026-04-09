Alex Sarr Injury: Unlikely to return this season
Head coach Brian Keefe said Thursday that Sarr (toe) is unlikely to play again this season, Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network reports.
Sarr will miss a seventh consecutive contest Thursday due to a left big toe injury, and he should be considered doubtful for the Wizards' final two regular-season games until further notice. With the second-year big man on the shelf, Julian Reese and Anthony Gill will likely continue seeing increased burn.
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