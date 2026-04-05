Alex Sarr Injury: Will remain out Sunday
Sarr (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nets.
Sarr will miss a fifth straight game, including both halves of Washington's weekend back-to-back set. In his absence, Tristan Vukcevic (knee) is a candidate for increased playing time, but if he's also sidelined, Anthony Gill and Julian Reese would likely be thrust into expanded roles.
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