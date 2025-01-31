Alex Sarr Injury: Won't play Saturday

Sarr (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.

Sarr will miss a third consecutive game due to a left ankle sprain, and his next chance to play will be Monday against the Hornets. Jonas Valanciunas has started at center in the Wizards' last two games and will likely do so again Saturday while Richaun Holmes and Tristan Vukcevic serve in rotational roles off the bench due to Sarr's absence.