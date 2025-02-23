Alex Sarr Injury: Won't play Sunday

Sarr (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Magic.

After missing eight straight games, Sarr returned to action during Washington's final game before the All-Star break. He also played Friday versus Milwaukee, posting 22 points, seven rebounds and two steals in 26 minutes. However, the rookie will be back in street clothes Sunday, the first half of a back-to-back set. Sarr will likely return to action Monday versus Brooklyn.