Alex Sarr headshot

Alex Sarr Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2025 at 11:38am

Sarr (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Magic.

After missing eight straight games, Sarr returned to action during Washington's final game before the All-Star break. He also played Friday versus Milwaukee, posting 22 points, seven rebounds and two steals in 26 minutes. However, the rookie will be back in street clothes Sunday, the first half of a back-to-back set. Sarr will likely return to action Monday versus Brooklyn.

Alex Sarr
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
