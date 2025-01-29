Fantasy Basketball
Alex Sarr

Alex Sarr Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 29, 2025

Sarr (ankle) will not play Wednesday against the Raptors.

Sarr was previously listed as questionable after picking up the ankle injury Monday against Dallas. For now, Sarr can be considered questionable for the second leg of this back-to-back set Thursday against the Lakers. Jonas Valanciunas will likely step into the starting lineup and could have some nice streaming appeal against Toronto.

Alex Sarr
Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards
