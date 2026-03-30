Alex Sarr News: Absent from injury report

Sarr (toe) isn't on the injury report for Monday's game versus the Lakers.

Sarr is available for the second part of this back-to-back set Monday. The Wizards are scaling back the second-year center's workload as of late -- Sarr has averaged 11.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 blocks in 21.2 minutes per tilt in his last seven games.