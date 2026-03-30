Alex Sarr News: Absent from injury report
Sarr (toe) isn't on the injury report for Monday's game versus the Lakers.
Sarr is available for the second part of this back-to-back set Monday. The Wizards are scaling back the second-year center's workload as of late -- Sarr has averaged 11.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 blocks in 21.2 minutes per tilt in his last seven games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Sarr See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 29Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 255 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 255 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 23 Start/Sit Guide: Trust Reed Sheppard as Your Sleeper?7 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Sarr See More