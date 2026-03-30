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Alex Sarr News: Absent from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Sarr (toe) isn't on the injury report for Monday's game versus the Lakers.

Sarr is available for the second part of this back-to-back set Monday. The Wizards are scaling back the second-year center's workload as of late -- Sarr has averaged 11.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 blocks in 21.2 minutes per tilt in his last seven games.

Alex Sarr
Washington Wizards
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