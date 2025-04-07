Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alex Sarr headshot

Alex Sarr News: Attempts 17 shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Sarr ended with 16 points (7-17 FG, 2-9 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 32 minutes during Sunday's 124-90 loss to the Celtics.

This was Sarr's ninth game of his rookie campaign with at least 17 shot attempts. It's no secret that his offensive game is very raw, as he's hitting 39.6 percent from the field this season. The Wizards are clearly giving him the green light, however, presumably to speed up his development. His defense has been tremendous, though, as he's averaging 1.5 blocks and 0.7 steals on the season.

Alex Sarr
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now