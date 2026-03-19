Alex Sarr News: Available to play
Sarr (toe) is available to play Thursday against the Pistons.
Sarr was able to shake off his questionable tag for this contest and will return from a two-game absence. With this news, guys like Anthony Gill, Tristan Vukcevic and Julian Reese could see their minutes take a hit.
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