Alex Sarr headshot

Alex Sarr News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Sarr (toe) is available to play Thursday against the Pistons.

Sarr was able to shake off his questionable tag for this contest and will return from a two-game absence. With this news, guys like Anthony Gill, Tristan Vukcevic and Julian Reese could see their minutes take a hit.

Alex Sarr
Washington Wizards
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