Alex Sarr News: Balanced showing in defeat

Sarr ended with 10 points (4-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal over 32 minutes in Thursday's 109-97 loss to Orlando.

Sarr struggled shooting the ball in Thursday's contest, but still finishing as one of four players in double figures in scoring while concluding second in assists in a losing effort. Sarr set a new season high in assists, now tallying at least five rebounds and five assists in seven outings.