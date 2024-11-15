Alex Sarr News: Best scoring output of season

Sarr amassed 20 points (7-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, three blocks and four steals across 31 minutes during Friday's 129-117 loss to the Hawks.

Sarr posted his best scoring performance of the season Friday and added to his stellar night by showcasing his prowess on the defensive end. The rookie struggled mightily to find the bottom of the net through his first five appearances of November, hitting 35.3 percent of his field-goal attempts, but he's turned a corner of late, drilling 13 of 27 shots in his last two games.