Alex Sarr headshot

Alex Sarr News: Cleared to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Sarr (toe) will play Friday against the Warriors.

Sarr is set to return after a pair of games on the sidelines. Given how the Wizards have handled recent games, Sarr may see a modest workload in his first game back.

Alex Sarr
Washington Wizards
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