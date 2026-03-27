Alex Sarr News: Cleared to play
Sarr (toe) will play Friday against the Warriors.
Sarr is set to return after a pair of games on the sidelines. Given how the Wizards have handled recent games, Sarr may see a modest workload in his first game back.
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