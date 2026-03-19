Alex Sarr News: Cleared to play Thursday
Sarr (toe) is available to play Thursday against the Pistons.
After missing the Wizards' first two games of the week -- first due to right hamstring injury management, then due to left big toe capsulitis -- Sarr will make his return to action Thursday. Since returning to action March 8 following a month-long absence due to a right hamstring strain, Sarr has yet to clear 25 minutes in any of his four appearances. Expect the Wizards to keep his workload in check once again Thursday as he returns from a two-game absence.
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