Alex Sarr News: Continues to make mark defensively

Sarr recorded 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 25 minutes during Saturday's 135-116 loss to the Cavaliers.

After going 0-for-5 from deep in his regular-season debut, Sarr made his first career three-pointers in Saturday's blowout loss. The rookie's shooting inconsistencies will be a storyline all season, but Sarr continues to make his mark defensively, totaling 11 boards, four blocks and a steal through two games.