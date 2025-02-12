Alex Sarr News: Deemed available Wednesday

Sarr (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.

Sarr has been upgraded from questionable to available and will make his first appearance since Jan. 27. The rookie will likely face restrictions given his lengthy layoff, and this is Washington's final contest before the All-Star break. Over his nine appearances before the ankle injury, Sarr averaged 11.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.6 blocks and 0.8 steals in 27.2 minutes per game.