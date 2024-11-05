Alex Sarr News: Double-doubles in loss

Sarr racked up 10 points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 27 minutes during Monday's 125-112 loss to the Warriors.

This was Sarr's first double-double of his NBA career. His offense is a major work in progress with the rookie hitting 36.2 percent from the field and 20.7 percent from beyond the arc through six games, but the counting stats are intriguing with 9.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 2.8 blocks and 0.5 steals in 25.2 minutes through six appearances.