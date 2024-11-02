Alex Sarr News: Four blocks against Miami

Sarr ended with 17 points (7-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and four blocks in 27 minutes during Saturday's 118-98 loss to the Heat.

Sarr has registered four blocks in back-to-back games and has logged at least two rejections in each of the first five games of the regular season. The No. 2 overall pick is averaging 9.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.8 blocks over 24.8 minutes over the first five games of the 2024-25 regular season.