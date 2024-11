Sarr (illness) is listed as available for Sunday's game against the Pacers.

Sarr will play through a non-COVID illness Sunday and has yet to miss an outing through 14 regular-season games. The rookie has averaged 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals across 26.6 minutes per game over his last five appearances.