Alex Sarr News: Leads Washington in scoring

Sarr ended with 22 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 28 minutes during Thursday's 162-109 loss to the Pacers.

Sarr was the top scorer for the Wizards in this game. While the rookie tends to receive heavy minutes on a steady basis in order to give him as much exposure as possible in his first year in the league, he was limited to only 28 minutes in this blowout loss. Sarr has been playing well in recent weeks, though, and his growth has been massive. He's reached the 20-point mark in five of his last eight appearances, averaging 20.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 blocks per game in that span.