Alex Sarr News: Modest production in loss

Sarr registered six points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), nine rebounds, one assist and one block over 28 minutes during Friday's 108-96 loss to the Celtics.

Sarr continues to deliver modest production despite starting in all 14 games thus far. In 25.8 minutes per game, Sarr is putting up 9.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.0 blocks, all while shooting a disappointing 35.0 percent from the floor and 70.0 percent from the line. His role should remain secure and should Jonas Valanciunas be moved at any point, Sarr's playing time could trend upwards. For now, he should continue to be a somewhat reliable source of blocks and rebounds.