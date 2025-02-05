Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alex Sarr headshot

Alex Sarr News: Now listed as available Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Sarr (ankle) has been upgraded to available for Wednesday's game against the Nets.

Sarr hasn't played since spraining his ankle Jan. 27 against the Pistons, and he was initially listed as out for Wednesday's game, which would've marked a fifth straight absence. However, the rookie has been surprisingly upgraded to available after Washington traded Jonas Valanciunas to the Kings on Wednesday afternoon. Sarr will likely face restrictions, so Richaun Holmes may still see a sizable role off the bench.

Alex Sarr
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now