Alex Sarr News: Owns paint in double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Sarr posted 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 31 minutes during Sunday's 115-103 loss to the Pacers.

Sarr entered Sunday's contest dealing with a non-COVID illness, but ended up dominating the paint while leading all players in rebounds and concluding with team-high marks in scoring and blocks. Sarr, who has yet to miss a game this season, set a new season high in rebounds and has recorded a double-double in two outings. He has now tallied at least 15 points in three contests this year, two of which have came over the last five games.

